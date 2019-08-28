Reuters announces 2019 photojournalism grant winners as part of ongoing program to develop diverse photojournalists

- Photojournalism grant program gives seven emerging photojournalists a grant of $5,000 USD, global distribution on Reuters platforms and mentoring from Reuters picture editors

Surrounded by plastic sheets that act as walls, Grilis Febres (center), 19, holds her youngest daughter, While her mother (pictured bottom right) and sister-in-law (pictured left) hold their newborn children in their home in Petare, Caracas. September 14, 2019. Adriana Loureiro Fernandez

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, today announced the recipients of its 2019 photojournalism grant, in a program that seeks to recruit and develop a diverse new generation of photojournalists.

The seven winning photojournalists will each receive a $5,000 USD grant to advance their abilities and tell new stories, and pictures taken by the recipients will be distributed globally on Reuters platforms. Reuters picture editors will mentor the winners throughout their projects.

The winners will additionally receive Reuters instruction, including reporting and hostile environment training.

The winning photojournalists are:

- Mexico-based French photographer Mahé Elipe

- Caracas-based multimedia journalist Adriana Loureiro Fernandez

- Ecuadorian multimedia journalist Santiago Arcos

- U.S. based documentary photographer, web designer and filmmaker Nicholas Pfosi

- Iranian-American photographer and multimedia producer Moe Zoyari

- Paris-based photojournalist Laurence Geai

- Nairobi-based documentary photographer Brian Otieno

Rickey Rogers, global editor, Reuters Pictures, said: “In this second year of the Reuters grant program, we are absolutely thrilled with the response from hundreds of talented photographers from across the world. It was not an easy process to select the winners. They come to us with diverse backgrounds from four continents, and with proposed stories that have great potential to expand our knowledge of current events and societies. With this program, our fundamental aim is simply to promote top quality photojournalism.”

Adriana Loureiro Fernandez

Adriana Loureino Fernandez is a freelance multimedia journalist based in Caracas, Venezuela.

Loureino Fernandez’s work focuses on social conflict and youth culture. Ranging from long-form documentary to breaking news, her work seeks a balance between traditional photojournalism and new approaches to the medium.

She has published in The New York Times and The Washington Post as well as freelancing for Reuters and other agencies.

Santiago Arcos Veintimilla

Santiago Arcos Veintimilla is a freelance multimedia journalist based in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Arcos Veintimilla is interested in long term documentary photography on social and environmental issues, especially those that are underreported by the media.

He works for newspapers in Ecuador and has had his work published in international media including The New York Times and Madame Figaro.

Nicholas Pfosi

Nicholas Pfosi is a documentary photographer, web designer and filmmaker based in the U.S.

Pfosi’s approach is grounded in journalism and is informed by his view of storytelling as essential to the human social experience. His work currently reflects on modern queer identity.

Moe Zoyari

Moe Zoyari is an Iranian-American photographer and multimedia producer based in Chicago.

At the start of his career his work focused on human rights issues and the political turmoil in Iran. More recently he has covered news and social issues in the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

He is a frequent contributor to The Chicago Tribune, and The Washington Post and is a multiple winner of Picture of The Year International.

Laurence Geai

Laurence Geai is a self-taught photojournalist based in Paris.

Geai is interested in documenting conflict and its consequences. She started her career in Syria photographing the civil war and since then has worked in the Central African Republic and Gaza as well as in France. Geai has also documented issues of migration and integration across Europe.

She has published widely in media including Paris Match, The Washington Post and Le Monde.

Mahé Elipe

Mahé Elipe is a French photographer based in Mexico.

Elipe is interested in the fusion of social concerns, arts and communication, and uses photography to understand how human beings find their place in society.

She is a member of Women Photograph and has published in a range of media including Vice and 6 Mois.

Brian Otieno

Brian Otieno is a freelance photojournalist and documentary photographer based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Otieno was raised in Kibera, Africa’s biggest shantytown, where he documents the everyday realities of life through his project Kibera Stories. Otieno focuses on capturing the stories of the vibrant community to a show a broader spectrum of life from various socio-economic, cultural and environmental perspectives.

He has contributed visual stories to international media outlets including Al Jazeera, the BBC and Der Spiegel.

