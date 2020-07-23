Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, announced today the launch of a video news channel on Plex, the streaming media platform for all types of content, including movies, shows, news, web shows, podcasts, live and recorded television streaming music, and personal media collections. Reuters global news coverage, from 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, will now be streamed via Live TV on Plex worldwide.

Reuters launches video news channel on Live TV on Plex

Plex users will have access to Reuters trusted and impartial news content 24 hours a day and seven days a week, featuring the most important news stories across general news, business, politics, entertainment and more. Reuters video coverage will be delivered in 30-minute feeds that are updated throughout the day, providing users the most relevant and timely news of what’s happening in the world.

“Reuters remains committed to providing trusted global news and we are delighted to join Live TV on Plex at a time where access to information has never been more important,” said Jess April, Director of Strategy Partnerships, Reuters.

Reuters news on Plex will feature packaged video segments with each story presented in 1-3-minute clips. Plex users will be able to navigate the Reuters channel on all Live TV on Plex supported platforms, including at launch, Apple TV, iOS devices, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android mobile, Android TV, and web desktop, with updates for smart TVs and gaming consoles coming shortly.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world’s media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

Follow news about Reuters at reuters.com/rpb and @ReutersPR.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal. Patadia @thomsonreuters.com