Reuters/Ipsos poll finds former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the strongest position for the 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential nomination

Today Reuters and Ipsos released the results of their latest monthly poll, which shows former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden remains in the strongest position for the top of the ticket as the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The poll, taken by Democrats and independents showed:

—Biden expanded his lead over a wide field of candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination by 5 percentage points.

—29% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden in the state nominating contests that begin next year, which is up from 24% who said so in a poll that ran in late April.

—Biden led the field among all major demographic groups except Millennials (ages 18-37), who favored U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont over Biden 18% to 16%.

—29% of women who identify as Democrats and independents said they backed Biden, up 4 points from last month.

—13% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Sanders. None of the other candidates received more than 6% support in the poll.

—Less than 20% of Democrats said they were familiar with many of the candidates, including U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida. In comparison, more than 84% said they were familiar with Biden and Sanders.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online throughout the United States and gathered responses from 1,132 Democrats and independents. Respondents were asked who they would choose to be the 2020 Democratic presidential primary frontrunner from 23 potential nominees.

