Reuters appoints Preya Shah as Senior Commercial Director, EMEA and APAC for Consumer business

Reuters announced today that it has named Preya Shah as Senior Commercial Director for EMEA and APAC.

Reporting into Eric Danetz, Head of Revenue for Reuters, Preya will be responsible for driving Reuters.com advertising and content marketing sales across EMEA and APAC regions. She will also lead the advertising and commercial team in the development and delivery of all consumer revenue streams by working closely with the editorial, product and design teams.

Preya has 15 years of sales experience across finance, legal and technology media. She joins us from Situation Publishing, which owns The Register, where she was Vice President of EMEA Sales. Prior to that, she’s held commercial and sales roles at IDG, Incisive Media and VNU.

