HRH The Prince of Wales to deliver opening keynote at Reuters Events Responsible Business 2021, with focus on the ‘Terra Carta’

Ahead of this year’s critically important COP26 meeting, The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening keynote at Reuters Events Responsible Business 2021, urging business to commit to taking bold action on climate and biodiversity.

HRH The Prince of Wales

Earlier this year, The Prince launched the Terra Carta, which seeks voluntary commitments from CEOs and organisations around the globe to support action and international agreements on climate, biodiversity and desertification and help lead the global sustainability transition.

Josh London, Reuters Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Reuters Professional, said: “We are thrilled that The Prince of Wales will be providing the opening keynote at Responsible Business 2021. His involvement demonstrates that Reuters Events continues to go from strength-to-strength in delivering industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.”

Reuters Events Responsible Business 2021 takes place online from 1-3 June. For over 20 years, the event has been a place where leaders from across the globe share new ideas and shape the future of sustainable business. Drawing on Reuters Events global reach and voices from across the world, the 2021 event will share strategies and solutions on how business can innovate, invest and collaborate to lead the sustainability transition.

Responsible Business 2021 will convene over 5,000 senior-business executives across a three-day virtual business forum. Other global leaders speaking at the event, alongside HRH The Prince of Wales, include:

- Roberto Marques, CEO, Natura Group

- Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance, Luxembourg

- Satya Tripathi, Assistant Secretary General, United Nations

- Sheldon Whitehouse, United States Senator, Rhode Island

- Suzanne DiBianca, EVP, Corporate Relations and Chief Impact Officer, Salesforce

- Tina Bru, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Norway

- Thomas Dermine, State Secretary for Economic Recovery and Strategic Investments, Belgium

- Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO, BNP Paribas USA

- Rt Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Germany

- Hon Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, Malaysia

- Mark Versey, CEO, Aviva Investors

The three-day virtual event will be broadcast across three different time zones – APAC, EMEA and Americas – to provide global discussions with localised solutions. More information about Responsible Business 2021 can be found here

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

