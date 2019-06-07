Reuters hosts a discussion on LGBTQ coverage in ‘Progression of Pride’ event

Reuters panel discussion on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York

On Thursday, Reuters hosted an event in New York to commemorate Pride month and discuss how news coverage of the LGBTQ civil rights movement has evolved since the 1969 raid of the Stonewall Inn.

Reuters Editor-In-Chief Stephen Adler gave the welcome remarks saying “The police raid on June 28, 1969 at the Stonewall Inn and the subsequent protests were truly a historic moment for the LGBTQ community and the fight for civil rights. Media coverage has evolved not only because of the growing spotlight on the issues facing this community but also because of the increased diversity in our newsrooms, bringing a wider variety of voices and perspectives to newsgathering that better reflects the world in which we live in.”

The panel discussion titled ‘Progression of Pride’ was moderated by Reuters correspondent Dan Trotta. The panelists spoke about the significant moments in history that transformed the way LGBTQ issues are covered today, the importance of accurately reporting on the LGBTQ community and the value of news media staying on underreported stories.

Dan was joined by Philadelphia Gay News Founder Mark Segal, NBCOut’s Managing Editor Brooke Sopelsa, The Trevor Project’s Managing Editor John Paul Brammer and New York Transgender Advocacy Group’s Co-Founder and Policy Liaison Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker.

For a full recap, view the livestream here .

