Reuters journalist Nidhi Verma wins prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for energy reporting in India

Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards

On Monday, Reuters journalist Nidhi Verma was awarded the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award, which pays tribute to journalists who showcase courage and commitment to produce work that generates and sustains public trust in the media.

Reuters energy coverage in India was recognized as the winner in the Business and Economic Journalism category. Verma’s body of work won the award for breaking stories on how India navigated high oil prices, negotiated waivers and struck other deals to keep its import bill in check amid U.S. sanctions against Iran.

This marks the second time that Verma’s work has received the award in covering the energy sector in India, having previously been honored in the category in 2012.

For a selection of Verma's reporting, please see here, here and here.

For a full list of winners, please click here.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal.patadia @ thomsonreuters.com