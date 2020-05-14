How Reuters is covering the reopening of Europe

All eyes have been on Europe in recent weeks as countries across the region ease restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Reuters has been leading coverage of the reopening, from joyous reunions to students returning to schools.

A cyclist passes the Trevi Fountain, as Italy begins to ease some of the restrictions of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Rome, Italy May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

After nearly two of months of lockdown in Italy, the country began to reopen early this month, with many overjoyed to get some of their old life back. Reuters reporters spoke to those reuniting with friends and family, returning to work and reopening businesses around the country. A Reuters video widely used by clients showed a grandfather hugging and joyously throwing his granddaughter in the air after seven weeks of confinement. Another video showed Romans flocking back to the city’s bars and cafes for takeout options of caffeine.

After 49 days of lockdown, Reuters video footage showed joggers, cyclists and people out for fresh air in Spain now that the government finally allowed citizens to take exercise outdoors. Reuters also captured images of surfers heading back to the waves after the lifting of restrictions. Reuters reporters talked to waiters in face masks at café terraces in Seville after small businesses were allowed to open under Phase 1 of Spain’s eased restrictions.

In France, Reuters showed how Parisians were making their way back to cosmetics stores and beauty parlours, ready to glam up for the outside world again. Reuters also showed how some shop owners, like hairdressers, did not waste time after lockdown restrictions were eased, opening seconds after midnight.

A Reuters story also explored how nations around the region and elsewhere were reopening schools, and what lessons could be learned in other parts of the world. Reuters also produced an interactive graphic that shows the status of social distancing measures globally in schools, shops, bars and restaurants, public transport and international travel.

For more of Reuters continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, visit the Reuters live blog.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media contact:

Heather Carpenter

heather.carpenter @ thomsonreuters.com