Reuters Next summit to return in December 2021, bringing together global leaders, executives and thought leaders to discuss the most critical issues of our age

Following the success of the inaugural leadership summit in January, Reuters announced today that Reuters Next will return later this year.

Reuters Next

The event from 1-3 December 2021, will draw on the strength of Reuters world-class newsroom and build on the summit’s success, which attracted more than 40,000 professionals to hear from speakers including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; BBC Director General Tim Davie; Filmmaker Waad al-Kateab; Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck and AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes.

Curated and led by Reuters journalists, Reuters Next will provide interviews, insights and ideas from more than 200 global leaders, around five distinct themes: Policy for Progress; A Sustainable Future; The Business of Growth; A Fairer World and Radical Redesign.

The inaugural virtual summit saw senior executives from more than 150 countries come together to look ahead at opportunities for change and growth, as well as how to deal with the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face.

Josh London, Reuters Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Reuters Professional, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled that Reuters Next is returning. We surprised the world with the first Reuters Next, beginning 2021 with a bang as the inaugural summit broke news to billions of professionals across the world in what was a truly global leadership event. Come December, our summit will address the most critical global issues facing decision makers and promises to deliver even more crucial solutions and insight for professionals.”

For more information on Reuters Next, visit www.reutersnext.com ;

The full agenda for the December 2021 summit will be announced in the coming months.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com