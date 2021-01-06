Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, CNN's Christiane Amanpour and World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee join Reuters Next

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook; Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web and CTO of Inrupt, were today announced as new headline speakers for Reuters Next, one of the biggest and most ambitious leadership summits in the world.
With just days until the virtual conference kicks off, Reuters Next will deliver the most senior, inspiring, diverse and truly global range of voices to be featured at any event in 2021. Reuters Next draws on Reuters reach to host diverse voices from around the world who will examine topics from different perspectives, bringing their passion, experience and expertise to find new ways forward.
The conference will bring together more than 25,000 executives over four days to examine topics such as how companies and countries plan to fuel a post-pandemic recovery, climate change and sustainability, geopolitical shifts after the U.S. election and Brexit, new work models, public health and press freedom, providing professionals with essential insights and information to make smart decisions.
Led by Reuters editors, Reuters Next will address the most critical issues of the day across five distinct themes:
Radical Redesign will tackle the challenges and opportunities of a distributed workplace, the future of travel and the reliance on vaccines to create a new normal. Speakers include:
- Brian Chesky, Chief Executive Officer, AirBnB
- Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia
- Alan Joyce, Chief Executive Officer, Qantas
- Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Google and Alphabet
- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook
Policy & Progress will explore how policy makers are navigating COVID-19, the energy transition, inequality and the rise of populism, and the fallout from Brexit and the U.S. election Speakers include:
- Vera Daves de Sousa, Finance Minister of Angola
- Benjamin Diokno, President, Philippines Central Bank
- Ivan Duque, President of Colombia
- S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, India
- Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
- Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor, German Federal Ministry of Finance
Recovering Growth will address how businesses around the world are finding ways back from the economic hit of COVID-19, how to unleash spending power and the future of innovation. Speakers include:
- N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group
- Alan Jope, Chief Executive Officer, Unilever
- Joe Kaeser, President & Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG
- Stephen Pagliuca, Chairman, Bain Capital
- Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, Zoetis
- Bahren Shaari, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Singapore
A Sustainable Future will tackle an inclusive, green recovery, leading the way to a carbon-neutral future and global supply chains and the circular economy. Speakers include:
- Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General, World Nuclear Association
- João Paulo Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer, Natura & Co Latin America
- John Flint, Former Group Chief Executive, HSBC
- Janet Redman, Climate Campaign Director, Greenpeace USA
- Michael Wirth, Chief Executive Officer, Chevron
Media and Free Speech will explore freedom of speech versus regulation, the evolving role of social media in the digital news ecosystem and press freedom and the rise of authoritarianism. Speakers include:
- Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Correspondent, CNN
- Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of World Wide Web and CTO, Inrupt
- Tim Davie, Director General, BBC
- Richard Edelman, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman
- Maria Ressa, Founder, Rappler
- Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation
Josh London, Reuters Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Reuters Professional, said: “After the extraordinary upheavals of 2020, the biggest global leaders and influential thinkers in the world will come together at Reuters Next to discuss opportunities for change and growth, as well as how to deal with the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face. This conference will address the most critical global issues of our age, offering first-hand insights and innovative solutions and opportunities that will define the world in 2021. I can’t wait for the discussion to begin.”
Reuters Next draws on the strength of the world’s biggest news provider – with 2,500 journalists in 200 locations – and its unrivalled ability to provide professionals with both business and general news from every part of the world.
The summit follows the launch of Reuters Professional - a new, unified offer of global news coverage, commentary and industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.
The full agenda and further details for Reuters Next can be found here:
