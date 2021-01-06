Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, CNN's Christiane Amanpour and World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee join Reuters Next

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook; Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent and Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web and CTO of Inrupt, were today announced as new headline speakers for Reuters Next, one of the biggest and most ambitious leadership summits in the world.

Sheryl Sandberg

With just days until the virtual conference kicks off, Reuters Next will deliver the most senior, inspiring, diverse and truly global range of voices to be featured at any event in 2021. Reuters Next draws on Reuters reach to host diverse voices from around the world who will examine topics from different perspectives, bringing their passion, experience and expertise to find new ways forward.

The conference will bring together more than 25,000 executives over four days to examine topics such as how companies and countries plan to fuel a post-pandemic recovery, climate change and sustainability, geopolitical shifts after the U.S. election and Brexit, new work models, public health and press freedom, providing professionals with essential insights and information to make smart decisions.

Led by Reuters editors, Reuters Next will address the most critical issues of the day across five distinct themes:

Radical Redesign will tackle the challenges and opportunities of a distributed workplace, the future of travel and the reliance on vaccines to create a new normal. Speakers include:

- Brian Chesky, Chief Executive Officer, AirBnB

- Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia

- Alan Joyce, Chief Executive Officer, Qantas

- Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Google and Alphabet

- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook

Policy & Progress will explore how policy makers are navigating COVID-19, the energy transition, inequality and the rise of populism, and the fallout from Brexit and the U.S. election Speakers include:

- Vera Daves de Sousa, Finance Minister of Angola

- Benjamin Diokno, President, Philippines Central Bank

- Ivan Duque, President of Colombia

- S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, India

- Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

- Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor, German Federal Ministry of Finance

Recovering Growth will address how businesses around the world are finding ways back from the economic hit of COVID-19, how to unleash spending power and the future of innovation. Speakers include:

- N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group

- Alan Jope, Chief Executive Officer, Unilever

- Joe Kaeser, President & Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG

- Stephen Pagliuca, Chairman, Bain Capital

- Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, Zoetis

- Bahren Shaari, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Singapore

A Sustainable Future will tackle an inclusive, green recovery, leading the way to a carbon-neutral future and global supply chains and the circular economy. Speakers include:

- Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General, World Nuclear Association

- João Paulo Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer, Natura & Co Latin America

- John Flint, Former Group Chief Executive, HSBC

- Janet Redman, Climate Campaign Director, Greenpeace USA

- Michael Wirth, Chief Executive Officer, Chevron

Media and Free Speech will explore freedom of speech versus regulation, the evolving role of social media in the digital news ecosystem and press freedom and the rise of authoritarianism. Speakers include:

- Christiane Amanpour, Chief International Correspondent, CNN

- Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of World Wide Web and CTO, Inrupt

- Tim Davie, Director General, BBC

- Richard Edelman, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman

- Maria Ressa, Founder, Rappler

- Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation

Josh London, Reuters Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Reuters Professional, said: “After the extraordinary upheavals of 2020, the biggest global leaders and influential thinkers in the world will come together at Reuters Next to discuss opportunities for change and growth, as well as how to deal with the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face. This conference will address the most critical global issues of our age, offering first-hand insights and innovative solutions and opportunities that will define the world in 2021. I can’t wait for the discussion to begin.”

Reuters Next draws on the strength of the world’s biggest news provider – with 2,500 journalists in 200 locations – and its unrivalled ability to provide professionals with both business and general news from every part of the world.

The summit follows the launch of Reuters Professional - a new, unified offer of global news coverage, commentary and industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.

The full agenda and further details for Reuters Next can be found here:

The full list of speakers includes:

Jihan Abass, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Lami

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Tech Entrepreneur Co-Founder, Andela

Mo Abudu, Chief Executive Officer, Ebonylife Media & Ebonylife Place

Stephen J.Adler, Editor-in-chief, Reuters

Mohamed Adow, Director, Power Shift Africa

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Ola

Waad al-Kateab, Filmmaker, Activist & Founder, Action For Sama

Elizabeth Allen, Head of Asian Fixed Income, HSBC Global Asset Management

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s Chief International Anchor, Host of Amanpour, CNNi and Amanpour & Co., PBS in the US

Christina Anagnostopoulos, Senior Producer, Reuters Fact Check Reuters

Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, Founder & Publisher, Cassava Republic Press

Clare Baldwin, Special Correspondent, Reuters

Ma Baoli, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, BlueCity

Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank Pakistan

Jane Barrett, Global Editor Media News Strategy , Reuters

Mark Bendeich, Europe News Editor, Reuters

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of World Wide Web and CTO, Inrupt

Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General, World Nuclear Association

George Borovas, Head of Nuclear and Tokyo Office Managing Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Graham Brookie, Director and Managing Editor, Atlantic Council

John Bruce, Co-founder & CEO, Inrupt

Juan Carlos Jobet E. Ministry of Energy and Mining, Chile

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group

Brian Chesky, Chief Executive Officer, AirBnB

Nina Chestney, Head of EMEA Power, Gas, Coal and Carbon, Reuters

Rob Cox, Global Editor, Reuters Breakingviews

Anshuman Daga, Senior Financial Correspondent, Reuters

Tsitsi Dangarembga, Award-winning Zimbabwean Author

Ann Daniels, Polar Explorer

Vera Daves de Sousa, Finance Minister, Ministry of Finance of Angola

Tim Davie, Director General, BBC

Benjamin Diokno, Governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Iván Duque Márquez, President, Colombia

Richard Edelman, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman

Peter Erickson, Senior Scientist, Stockholm Environment Institute

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

Fola Fagbule, Senior Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation

Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia

Dale Fisher, Professor of Medicine, National University of Singapore

Steve Fisher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novelis

John Flint, Former Group Chief Executive, HSBC

Sabina Fluxa, Chief Executive Officer, Iberostar

Michael Friedenberg, President, Reuters

Jared Friedman, Group Partner, Y-Combinator

Alessandra Galloni, Global Managing Editor, Reuters

Steve Gan, Editor-in-chief, Malaysiakini.com

Cherian George Professor of Media Studies, Hong Kong Baptist University

Preston Golson, Director, Brunswick Group

Justice Goodwin Liu, Associate Justice, California Supreme Court

Matthew Green , Climate Change Correspondent, Reuters

Jitse Groen, Chief Executive Officer, JustEat

Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad, Managing Director, Sime Darby Oils

Irma Hidayana, Co-Founder & Co-Leader, LaporCovid19

Jennifer Hiller, Oil & Gas Reporter, Reuters

David Hone, Chief Climate Change Adviser, Shell

Dr. Fred Hu, Chairman, Primavera Capital Group

Chris Hyams, Chief Executive Officer, Indeed

Hamid Ibrahim, Co-Founder & Head of Creative Operations, Kugali Media

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

Lanaya Irvin, President, Coqual

Dr. S. Jaishankar , External Affairs Minister of India

Alan Jope, Chief Executive Officer, Unilever

Alan Joyce, Chief Executive Officer, Qantas

Joe Kaeser, President & Chief Executive Officer, Siemens AG

Deep Kalra, Founder & Group Executive Chairman, MakeMyTrip Limited

Salman Khan, Founder and CEO, Khan Academy

Sean Kidney, Chief Executive Officer, Climate Bonds Initiative

Jack Kim, Correspondent, Reuters

Miyoung Kim, Breaking News Editor, Asia, Reuters

Taro Kono, Minister of State for Administrative Reform, Japan

Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

Heidi J Larson Professor of Anthropology, Risk and Decision Science Vaccine Confidence Project

Karen Lema, Bureau Chief Philippines, Reuters

Yash Lohia, Chief Sustainability Officer, Indorama Ventures

David R. Malpass, President, The World Bank

Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Executive Officer, WeWork

Adam Matthews, Director of Ethics and Engagement, Church of England Pensions Board

Dwayne Matthews, Education Strategist & Founder, TomorrowNow Learning Labs

Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, Lululemon

Ilarion Merculieff, President, Global Center for Indigenous Leadership and Lifeways

Mahathir Mohamad, Former Prime Minister of Malaysia

Dr. Dambisa Moyo, Global Economist & Author, Versaca Investments

Ravi Muthayah, Secretary-General, Malaysia Plantation & Commodities Ministry

Thant Myint-U, Writer, Historian and Former Presidential Adviser

Brian Niccol, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle

Takeshi Niinami, Chief Executive Officer, Suntory

Eric Norris, President, Lithium GBU Albemarle Corporation

Silver Ojakol, Commissioner External Trade, Ghana

Khin Omar, Burmese Democracy Activist

Osprey Orielle Lake, Founder and Executive Director Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International

Dr. Friederike Otto, Associate Director, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford

Steve Pagliuca, Co-Chairman, Bain Capital

João Paulo Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer, Natura & Co Latin America

John Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Express

Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, Zoetis

Hephzi Pemberton, CEO, Equality Group

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Google and Alphabet

Dan Poneman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Centrus Energy Corp.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, India’s Serum Institute

Dominic Price, Work Futurist, Atlassian

Nidhi Razdan, Associate Professor of Journalism, Harvard University

Janet Redman, Climate Campaign Director, Greenpeace USA

Sven Reinke, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Investors Service

Maria Ressa, Founder, Rappler

John Rice, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Management Leadership for Tomorrow

Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor University of Oxford

Dr. Pandu Riono, Epidemiologist & Senior Staff, University of Indonesia, Faculty of Public Health

Anne-Marie Roantree, Bureau Chief, Reuters

Neil Roberts, Head of Marine & Aviation, Lloyd’s of London Market Association

Anne Robinson, Managing Director, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Vanguard

Simon Robinson, Global Managing Editor, Reuters

Ismael Roig, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, ADM

Juliana Rotich, Venture Partner, Atlantica Ventures

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Economist & Director, Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook

Vergel O. Santos, Member, Board of Trustees, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility

Ann Saphir, Financial Reporter, Reuters

Ernest Scheyder, Correspondent, Reuters

Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor, German Federal Ministry of Finance

Michael Seibel, Group Partner and Managing Director, Y-Combinator

Bahren Shaari, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Singapore

K Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs & Minister for Law

Mudassir Sheikha, Chief Executive Officer, Careem

Vijay Shekar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Paytm

Najwa Shihab, Newscaster & Founder, Narasi Newsroom

Kassie Siegel, Director, Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute

Lauren Silva Laughlin, Global Deals Editor, Reuters

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chief Executive Officer, Baker Hughes

Rod Sims, Chair, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

Dev Stahlkopf, Corporate Vice President and General Counsel, Legal Affairs, Microsoft

Nick Stansbury, Head of Commodity Research, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM)

Toby Sterling, Amsterdam Senior Correspondent, Reuters

Laura Storm, Founder, Regenerators

Sonny Swe, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Myanmar

Dr. Anders, Tegnell State Epidemiologist, Sweden

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, President & CEO, VietJet

Nellwyn Thomas, Chief Technology Officer, Democratic National Committee

Axel Threlfall, Editor-at-Large, Reuters

Sebastian Thrun, Founder, President & Executive Chairman, Udacity

Olivier Tichit, Leader of Sustainability, Musim Mas

Alicia Tillman, Global Chief Marketing Officer, SAP

Valerie Volcovici, Correspondent, Reuters

Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation

Jane Wardell, Global Desk Editor, Reuters

Claire Wardle PhD, US Director, First Draft

Shan Weijian, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, PAG

Peter Wennink, President & Chief Executive Officer, ASML

Jay Wileman, President & Chief Executive Officer, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Professor Michelle Williams, Dean of the Faculty, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Michael Wirth, Chief Executive Officer, Chevron

Ryan Woo, Beijing Bureau Chief, Reuters

Kane Wu, Senior Correspondent, Reuters

Edward Yau Tang-wah, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Hong Kong Special Administrative regions region Government

Tae Yongho, The Member of the National Assembly of The Republic of Korea

Hugh Young, Managing Director, Aberdeen Standard Investments

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media contact:

Joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com