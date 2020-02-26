Reuters photojournalism honoured

The work of Reuters photojournalists has been recognised in a number of prestigious awards this week.

British Sports Journalism Awards Reuters Winners

- Reuters was named a four-time winner at the British Sports Journalism Awards in London. Our winners included:

Action Images’ Andrew Boyers being the overall winner in the Sports Picture category

Action Images’ Lee Smith, both the overall winner in the Football Portfolio category and the Silver Award winner in the Canon Sports Portfolio category

Eddie Keogh won the Away from the Action category

Toby Melville received the Silver Award for Specialist Sports Portfolio

Commenting on his win, Andrew Boyers said: “To win at the SJAs is very special, to win on the same evening with two great colleagues makes it even better. It really is a wonderful team we have.”

Lee Smith said: “I’m delighted to win the SJA award. It’s a huge honour and was a great night for the entire team.”

Eddie Keogh said: “I couldn’t be happier with winning this SJA award for the second year running. Maybe I need to stay ‘Away from the Action’ even more as it seems to be my speciality these days.”

- Kim Kyung-Hoon has been named a finalist for a prestigious World Press Photo Award, for his image here of Japan’s veteran rugby players. Kim was nominated in the Sport Photography category.

- Hannah McKay and Action Images’ Carl Recine were shortlisted for Photographer of the Year and Sports Photographer of the Year, respectively, in the Society of Editors’ National Press Awards, honouring the best of UK national journalism.

