Reuters and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland expand collaboration to deliver world-class news

A significant enhancement of collaboration between Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, the leading German provider of video content, was announced today.

Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland has been relying on Reuters content (photos, real time news, video) for many years. From January 2020 the collaboration will be considerably expanded.

The core of the enhancement is that in addition to n-tv (24/7 news channel), the tv channels and digital offerings of RTL, VOX, VOXup, Super RTL, RTL2, several Pay TV channels, TVNOW and others will now receive access to Reuters Video Services and German language real time news (text).

Dominic Evans, Head of Sales, EMEA, at Reuters News Agency, said: “We’re excited to announce this significant enhancement of the collaboration between the Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Reuters. It lays the foundation for further joint activities between the two companies, especially with digital activities at the Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and within Bertelsmann Group, to which RTL belongs.”

Michael Wulf, Editor-in-Chief at RTL & Managing Director infoNetwork (the news operations affiliate of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland), said: “We are pleased to be able to expand our portfolio of live reports and videos in collaboration with Reuters and to provide our viewers and users in consequence with even more up-to-date daily news.”

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]