Reuters announces promotions and changes to Reuters India and Top News in Asia

In a memo to staff, Reuters Asia Regional Editor, Kevin Krolicki, announced promotions and changes to Reuters India and Top News in Asia. Read below:

Reuters Logo

I am pleased to announce some changes to our news leadership team in Asia. Here are the highlights:

- Martin Howell will be moving to Delhi to become South Asia bureau chief. Martin will lead our team of editors and reporters in India to position us for sustained success in covering the world’s most populous democracy at a crucial juncture. He will work closely with bureau chiefs and correspondents throughout South Asia at a time of important change, including the formation of a new government in Pakistan and an election in Bangladesh. This is expected to be a limited-term assignment for Martin that will start in September and carry the team through a period in which India faces a crucial election being watched as a referendum on the economic policies and politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

- Philip McClellan has been named Top News Editor for Asia. In his new role, Philip will oversee our Top News team from Singapore and shepherd our initiative reporting across the region, working with bureau chiefs, sector-specialist editors, our global editors for companies and colleagues in graphics, pictures and video. Prior to joining Reuters as editor and newsroom leader last year, Philip held the position of editor at The New York Times, the International Herald Tribune and the San Jose Mercury News.

- Sanjeev Miglani has been named Delhi bureau chief. Since the start of the year, Sanjeev have steered Reuters coverage of India and helped coordinate work across South Asia. Reuters success on stories like the PNB bank fraud and the protests against copper smelter Vedanta Resources reflects their commitment, energy and leadership. In Sanjeev, Delhi has a news leader with deep experience in economic and financial reporting and editing and a record of covering conflict, elections and the politics of economic reform in India and beyond.

- Tom Lasseter has taken up a new role as Singapore-based special correspondent, having moved from Delhi. In his work in India, Tom was central to our coverage of The Philip Morris files and the rise of Hindu nationalism. In his regional role, Tom will work with editors and reporters across the region on projects, including coverage of companies, where we can make a difference by digging deep. Tom will continue to work closely with Asia investigative projects editor Peter Hirschberg. In his new role, Tom reports to Southeast Asia bureau chief John Chalmers.

- Alasdair Pal will take up a new assignment early next month in Delhi focused in part on the interplay between foreign companies and the Indian government. Alasdair joined Reuters in 2014 on the markets team in London, where he helped to launch Stocks Buzz in Europe. He has chronicled how online “stores” based in Europe were being used to cover the money trail for online gambling payments and looks forward to developing his portfolio of enterprise work in Asia. Prior to joining Reuters, Alasdair covered the investment industry for magazines.

Please join me in congratulating our colleagues.

Best,

Kevin Krolicki

Asia Regional Editor, Reuters

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Mansi.walia@tr.com