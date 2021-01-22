Last year, we embarked on a mission to transform Reuters.com into the premier global destination for trusted news and intelligence. Today, I’m excited to share the first look at the new website, which is one of the most ambitious business projects Reuters has undertaken in nearly a decade.

Introducing a new Reuters.com

The new Reuters.com launches in beta today and is designed to be the definitive destination for professionals, providing the global intelligence they need to make smart decisions.

What makes the new Reuters.com unique is the access to the depth and breadth of coverage on the news stories shaping our world, presented in an elevated and immersive new user experience. Reuters 2,500 journalists in 200 locations deliver fast, accurate and trusted coverage of every major news story, from how a hurricane is affecting global supply chains to how a lawsuit could reshape industry regulations to how global markets and investors are reacting to the latest pandemic news.

In essence, we cover every aspect of the news that affects our professional and personal lives, and its impact on people, businesses, markets and economies around the world.

On the new Reuters.com, users will find the global news coverage they’ve always relied upon, as well as deep dives into our regional news sectors and industries such as energy or sustainable business; agenda-setting financial commentary; and access to industry-leading events with context and analysis.

The website is initially available to a randomized selection of users, with further roll out to all users over the coming months. Randomly selected users will be invited directly from the legacy website to preview the Reuters beta site and receive access to our exclusive newsletter. The new Reuters.com will include user registration to enable us to build a more comprehensive digital news experience.

Among the new features and improvements to Reuters.com are:

-An immersive news experience that allows our professional audience to keep up on the latest news developments with a live and continuously updated playlist of global news, headlines, multimedia and exclusives;

-A thoughtfully designed homepage with news headlines that ‘follow the sun.’ Curated by Reuters journalists around the world, the global home page will reflect the most up-to-the-minute news throughout the day, beginning with Asia-Pacific content through to the end of the day in the Americas;

-Video-rich and mobile-first capabilities and enhanced metadata to improve the ad experience;

-A deeply visual platform, with Reuters award-winning photojournalism and video at the heart of illustrating its news coverage across our platforms;

-Stay tuned for additional enhancements, including Reuters.com-only features that showcase the most important quotes, data points and graphics to keep professionals informed of the key news they need to know

Our users will also notice how the layout of our news content is designed to support desktop and mobile, ensuring the user experience is consistent across platforms and screen sizes.

The new Reuters.com is an exciting addition to the Reuters Professional offering, which already reaches more than 124 million influential professionals. And with access to even more first-party data from the new site, Reuters is able to create a better advertising experience for users as well as help brand partners reach relevant, hyper-specific customers segments.

With the launch of the new website, Reuters Professional now offers a world-class website and industry-leading events to provide deeper value to decision makers.

We look forward to you joining us on our journey as we build the definitive destination for global intelligence for business and industry professionals.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal Patadia

Deepal. Patadia @ tr.com