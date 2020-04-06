Reuters correspondents explain how the coronavirus crisis is unfolding around the globe

In the last week Reuters journalists from India, South Korea, Philippines and Italy spoke to broadcast news outlets to give insight into how the new coronavirus outbreak is impacting regions around the world.

Reuters is providing comprehensive coverage of how nations are coping with the global pandemic through local lenses – exploring how countries are dealing with the spread of infections, the effectiveness of testing and the impact of the lockdown on businesses and economies.

-In New Delhi, Reuters Bureau Chief Sanjeev Miglani joined a discussion on WNYC’s The Takeaway to share the challenges that India and Kashmir face in locking down one of the world’s largest populations.

-In Rome, Reuters Chief Correspondent Crispian Balmer shared how the spread of infections throughout Italy have plateaued on ABS-CBN .

-In Beijing, Tony Munroe, Reuters Bureau Chief for Greater China, was interviewed by BBC Radio London to give the latest update on how China is dealing with outbreak.

-In Seoul, Reuters correspondent Sangmi Cha spoke with ABS-CBN and explained how South Korea has shown signs of containing the virus through various testing measures.

-In Manila, Reuters Deputy Bureau Chief in the Philippines, Karen Lema joined Cheddar TV to speak about ways the country is enforcing measures to curb the number of coronavirus cases and how the outbreak has caused protests in the region.

Reuters has 2,500 journalists in 200 locations throughout the world. For the latest coverage on how the coronavirus outbreak is unfolding, visit Reuters coverage here

