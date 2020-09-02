Reuters Events announces industry-leading portfolio for fourth quarter

Reuters Events today announced an industry-leading portfolio of forthcoming virtual events aimed at its professional audience, featuring a slate of agenda-setting C-suite executives and thought leaders and bringing Reuters journalism to life in a live setting.

With more than 40 events planned for the remainder of 2020, Reuters Events offers B2B events globally, serving highly-specialised professional audiences in pharmaceuticals, automotive, energy, technology, insurance and more, and providing critical information top executives need to shape strategy and the connections to turn thinking into reality.

The Total Health forum in November will bring together CEOs, innovators, disruptors and policy makers from across the healthcare ecosystem, including:

—Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director, NIAID

—Arianna Huffington, Chief Executive Officer, Thrive Global

—Anne Wojcicki, CEO and co-founder, 23andMe

October’s Mobility Summit connects the leading federal, state and city officials with the C-Suite in transit and mobility from the largest technology, infrastructure, automaker and mobility companies; November’s Automotive Summit brings together CEOs, innovators and disruptors from across the world. The events will feature high-level speakers from the transportation industry including:

—Patrick J. Foye, Chairman and CEO, Metropolitan Transportation Authority

—Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG

—Mark Reuss, President, General Motors Company

—Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, PSA Groupe

—Eric Garcetti, Mayor, City of Los Angeles

Energy events in November and December will tackle the climate crisis and renewable energy, respectively. Energy Transition North America and the Future of Renewables will bring together leaders and experts from across the public and private sectors, including:

—Calvin Butler Jr., CEO, Exelon Utilities

—Pedro Pizarro, President & CEO, Edison International

—Gretchen Watkins, President, Shell Oil Company

—Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency

—Will Gardiner, CEO, Drax

—Rafael Matteo, CEO, Acciona

November’s Momentum forum will examine the potential of technology and will feature high-level speakers including:

—Catherine P.Bessant, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Bank of America

—Dr. Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer, Amazon.com

—Juan Perez, Chief Information and Engineering Officer, UPS

—Lidia Fonseca, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer

—Matt Swan, Chief Technology Officer, Booking.com

The Future of Insurance USA in November will provide an executive view of the internal and external trends shaping the insurance industry and the case studies that provide strategies to effectively deploy innovation, people, and cutting-edge tech to succeed. Speakers will include:

—Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman & CEO, Starr Insurance Companies and former CEO of AIG

—Susan Rivera, CEO, Tokio Marine HCC

—Brooks Tingle, President and CEO, John Hancock

For more details on Reuters Events and the slate of upcoming events, visit: reutersevents.com/

