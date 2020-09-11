Reuters fast and first with key news across commerce, politics and technology

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about President Donald Trump's recently revealed comments about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, U.S., September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis? - RC26VI9AF5SQ

Here’s a look at where Reuters was first in delivering essential news across commerce, politics and technology this week.

-Reuters was first to report the Trump administration was considering whether to add Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) to the Commerce Department’s blacklist, a move that would effectively halt the shipments of U.S. goods to the company and severely harm its future prospects. Shares of China’s top chipmaker fell 23% in Hong Kong stock trading after the news, while shares of the Chinese firms' Asian and European rivals rose. Shares of SMIC’s U.S. equipment suppliers, including Lam Research and KLA Corp, fell 7-8%.

-Reuters was first to report the exact contents of the British government’s proposed Brexit legislation. The bill, if approved, would give ministers the power to ignore parts of the Withdrawal Agreement's Northern Ireland protocol by modifying the form of export declarations and other exit procedures. The head of the European Union Commission said she was very concerned by the news that Britain would breach the Withdrawal Agreement and international law. News that London explicitly acknowledged “inconsistency” with international law in the draft legislation sent sterling down more than half a cent against the U.S. dollar in 30 minutes to $1.2885, its lowest level since July 28.

-Reuters was first to report that Microsoft Corp alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to three people briefed on the matter. The hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months, but failed to gain access.

With 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, Reuters is providing trusted, real-time and accurate news coverage. To access Reuters coverage, visit Reuters Connect and for market-moving scoops, exclusive interviews on investigative reports and insightful commentary, visit Reuters Best.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

deepal . Patadia @ tr.com