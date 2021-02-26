Reuters in the news

Here’s a look at where Reuters journalists and journalism were in the news this week:

-Rickey Rogers, Global Editor of Reuters Pictures, spoke with The Atlantic about the importance of capturing images during the coronavirus crisis. Rogers explained “News photography is what brings a story to the world, and news photography is all about access.” He continued saying “When everyone is running away from a war or an explosion, journalists are running towards it.” In the piece, he outlined the coronavirus stories he had commissioned, from super-spreader events, transportation of the sick to outbreaks in prisons and more.

-Reuters Technology Correspondent Stephen Nellis was featured in Business Insider’s list of the most important technology reporters every public relations pro should know. Nellis was among 59 other influential tech journalists that Business Insider identified for their original reporting, scoops and investigations on big impact news items.

-Reuters was first to report on Thursday that the United States carried out an airstrike authorized by President Joe Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria, in response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. Biden’s decision to strike only in Syria and not in Iraq, at least for now, gives Iraq’s government some breathing room as it investigates a Feb. 15 attack that wounded Americans. The Pentagon officially confirmed the strike over an hour after the Reuters report was published.

-In this year’s British Sports Journalism Awards presented by the Sports Journalists' Association, Reuters and Action Images photographers Matthew Childs and Molly Darlington were shortlisted in the Football Portfolio and Young Sports Photographer categories. Winners will be announced on March 15.

-Reuters yesterday announced it will broadcast its Journalists of the Year Awards as a 60-minute program, featuring interviews, personal reflections and insights into the stories that shaped our lives in 2020 on March 18. The celebration of the best of Reuters journalism and backstories of the biggest news items of the year will be available to the public and customers for the first time. Register for the event here.

