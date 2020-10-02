Reuters in the news

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2Y9J99LG6Y

Here’s a look at where Reuters journalists and journalism were in the news this week:

-Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason appeared on CNN New Day this morning to discuss the bombshell announcement that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Mason spoke to New Day host John Berman about what the news might mean for the presidential race.

-Reuters published an exclusive report revealing that the Russian group accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election has posed as an independent news outlet to target right-wing social media users ahead of this year’s vote. Reuters European Cybersecurity Correspondent Jack Stubbs joined TalkRADIO in the UK to discuss the exclusive. The story was covered widely, including by the Washington Post, the Daily Beast, Forbes, Bloomberg, Newsweek and more.

-A picture by Reuters Photojournalist Dylan Martinez was recognized by journalism.co.uk as one of seven stand-out pieces of journalism in 2020 to mark World News Day. Dylan’s image, taken during London’s anti-racism protests of Black Lives Matter, showed protestor Patrick Hutchinson carrying to safety a suspected far-right counter-protestor who was injured. The photo went viral around the world in June and was published on front pages globally.

-Reuters Correspondent Laura Gottesdiener in Mexico was interviewed by TRT World about a new migrant caravan heading toward the U.S. border.

With 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, Reuters covers the real world in real time and provides trusted and accurate news coverage. To access Reuters coverage, visit Reuters Connect.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

deepal . Patadia @tr.com