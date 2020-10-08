Reuters in the news

Here’s a look at where Reuters journalists and journalism were in the news this week:

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2DEJ9DK0Z3

-Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason appeared extensively on U.S. broadcast networks this week, providing analysis on one of the week’s biggest global stories: President Trump testing positive for coronavirus. Mason appeared on MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, Democracy Now and SiriusXM.

-Reuters Global Managing Editor Alessandra Galloni participated in a World Economic Forum live-streamed ‘Great Reset’ panel, ‘Revitalizing Global Partnerships’, on the prospects for the United States after the US presidential election in November.

-Reuters Myanmar Bureau Chief Poppy McPherson was interviewed by the Spectator for their weekly podcast, the Edition, about the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar and the role of state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

-John Pullman, Reuters Global Managing Editor, Visuals, participated in MINDS International Virtual 2020 conference. Speaking on a panel discussion, ‘Corona Impact on Media and Consequences for News Agencies’, Pullman outlined the challenges and opportunities Reuters News Agency has experienced throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

-Reuters Global Managing Editor Alessandra Galloni has been named the recipient of the 2020 Lawrence Minard Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation and the UCLA Anderson School of Management, one of the highest honors a business journalist can receive. The award celebrates the exceptional work of editors behind the scenes. Reuters was also named a finalist for a Loeb Award in the International category, for the investigation “The hunt for Asia’s El Chapo,” by Tom Allard.

With 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, Reuters covers the real world in real time. To access Reuters coverage, visit Reuters Connect.

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Media contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com