Reuters to deliver essential public opinion poll data from battleground states in the run-up to U.S. Election Day, in partnership with Ipsos

Reuters announced today it will deliver public opinion poll data from battleground states ahead of U.S. Election Day, in partnership with Ipsos. The polling effort by Reuters and Ipsos will consist of frequent American surveys in battleground states including Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, as well as two national polls per week, providing essential data about voter sentiment on candidates as well as key social issues as the U.S. election approaches.

Reuters/Ipsos public opinion polls will be published throughout the week, ending with a weekly round-up offering an in-depth look at the state of the race. A nationwide poll with detailed survey data that users can filter by demographic and political engagement will also be available, enabling further insights and analysis for audiences.

Alongside access to real-time voter opinion data, Reuters will deliver an enhanced multimedia offering on poll data via social feeds, video, graphics and trackers, including the newly relaunched Polling Explorer, which will track U.S. voter sentiment spanning across critical issues such as the coronavirus outbreak, racial justice, immigration, climate change, economy and more. Users can easily digest the data through the ‘Reuters analysis’ tab, giving a curated look at the information through a series of quantifiable charts to make sense of the current issues across the United States, as well as filter the data across a variety of demographics.

The Reuters/Ipsos polling initiative is part of a comprehensive and tailored U.S. election offering from Reuters, providing exceptional insights for audiences around the world. For the first time, Reuters will deliver live election night results to chart real-time outcomes including vote tabulation, exit polls, winner projections via the National Election Pool, as well as an unparalleled scale of multimedia coverage across text, graphics, pictures and video leading up to the election and beyond.

To track American public opinion with Reuters and Ipsos, click here and for more on Reuters customer offering, visit here.

