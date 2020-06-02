Reuters launches video news channel on the Roku Channel, the sole global news provider on the platform

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, announced today the launch of a video news channel on the Roku Channel, the home for free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. Reuters global news coverage, produced by 2500 journalists in 200 locations, will now be streamed within The Roku Channel for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on the platform’s new Election Hub.

As news consumption has hit record highs, Roku users will now have access to an editorially curated selection of Reuters award-winning news content 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Video coverage of general news, business, politics, entertainment and more will be available in 30-minute feeds, updated multiple times a day to give viewers the most relevant and timely news from around the world.

“Joining the Roku platform allows Reuters to reach a new and engaged audience of news consumers,” said Jessica April, Director Strategic Partnerships, Reuters. “It’s a critical time for accurate and unbiased news coverage, and we’re excited to partner with Roku to deliver our world-class journalism to their users.”

“The goal of the Roku Channel is to provide the best content in the most convenient and easy-to-use experience. Live news continues to be of utmost importance to our customers,” said Ashley Hovey, Director, AVOD Growth, Roku. “We’re very excited that one of the largest news providers in the world is now available on The Roku Channel. On top of that, Reuters is easily accessible to our users through the new Live Channel TV Guide.”

Reuters news on Roku will feature packaged video segments on the top news of the day globally, each in one- to two-minute clips. Roku users in the U.S. and Canada can navigate to Reuters channel on all Roku devices on the News Hub and on the Election Hub.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world’s media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

