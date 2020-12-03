Reuters launches two new journalism diversity initiatives, in partnership with the National Association of Black Journalists, Facebook and CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism

Reuters today announced two new initiatives to increase newsroom diversity for emerging journalists and members of National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), through partnerships with Facebook and CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

In partnership with the Facebook Journalism Project, an emerging journalist recruited by NABJ will receive a year-long fellowship with Reuters in 2021. A journalist selected by NABJ will join the Reuters Fact Check team and receive training opportunities throughout the year by NABJ and CrowdTangle, a public insights tool from Facebook to aid professional development. This comes as part of a wider Facebook initiative, in which nine journalists will have an opportunity to participate in a year-long fellowship in newsrooms of IFCN-certified fact-checking organizations in the United States.

Reuters has also launched a new scholarship fund in partnership with CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, awarding a full-tuition scholarship to an NABJ member, for applicants of the 2021-2022 academic year and enrolling in Fall 2021. The admissions team will consider students with an interest in financial, business or political reporting, including experience in data analysis, investigative reporting skills or fluency in multiple languages. The NABJ recipient of the scholarship will receive a variety of training opportunities by Reuters newsroom, including mentorship by editors throughout the academic year, inclusion in Reuters learning events and a paid 10-week summer internship with Reuters.

“At Reuters, we are dedicated to supporting new and aspiring journalists and helping them to develop their skills. Working with NABJ, Facebook and CUNY will help us advance our efforts to better reflect the world we cover – and ultimately help create a more diverse news industry,” said Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters.

“NABJ is proud to partner with Reuters, the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and Facebook to help provide a gateway for the next generation of fact-checking professionals and financial, business, political and investigative journalists,” said Dorothy Tucker, NABJ President. “The training, networking, mentorship, scholarship, and internship opportunities that are being made available to NABJ students are exemplary of the kind of offerings that news organizations, higher education institutions and tech companies can provide in working together to diversify and enhance our industry.”

“One of the ways we support the fact-checking ecosystem is through fellowship programs in partnership with organizations around the world,” said Keren Goldshlager, Integrity Partnerships at Facebook. “We’re excited to work with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and fact-checking partners including Reuters to help promote diversity within the fact-checking industry.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Reuters and NABJ in this exciting new scholarship program, as it unites us with two outstanding organizations that we have long admired,” said Dean Sarah Bartlett, of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY.

Reuters new fellowship and scholarship opportunities with Facebook and Newmark School of Journalism build on its longstanding partnership with NABJ. The Reuters-NABJ fellowship program began in 2015, awarding training opportunities every year to rising reporters, recent graduates or business professionals who demonstrate a clear commitment to a career in journalism. The Reuters-NABJ scholarship program, launched in 2017, has supported multiple student journalists in journalism school programs and provided training opportunities with the Reuters newsroom.

