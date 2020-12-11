Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and European Commission’s Ursula von der Leven join Reuters Next agenda

Reuters Next

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, were today announced as new headline speakers at Reuters Next, which will bring together global leaders and forward thinkers to reimagine solutions to the challenges of the new year and build a better world.

Pichai and von der Leven join an impressive line-up including Tim Davie, Director General, BBC; Jitse Groen, CEO,Takeaway.com; Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank; Sandeep Mathrani, CEO, WeWork; Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation; and Kristin Peck, CEO, Zoetis.

“Reuters Next is the preeminent destination for leaders and will set the agenda for the coming year,” said Josh London, Head of Reuters Professional. “Sundar and Ursula bring a wealth of expertise and experience to this discussion of the most critical challenges of our age.”

