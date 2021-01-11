Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, Siemens’ Joe Kaeser and IAEA’s Rafael Grossi speak on Day 1 of Reuters Next

After the extraordinary upheavals of 2020, Reuters Next is bringing together more than 25,000 executives over four days to look ahead at opportunities for change and growth, as well as how to deal with the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face.

We will hear from a diverse group of global leaders and influential thinkers this week including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, inventor of the World Wide Web, Inrupt CTO Sir Tim Berners-Lee and many more.

Take a look below at highlights from today’s forum:

Facebook has no plans to lift Trump ban, Facebook says

Facebook Inc’s operations chief Sheryl Sandberg said on Monday the world’s largest social network had no plans to lift its block on the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Siemens boss expects U.S. to join 2021 global economic recovery

The global economy is performing much better than feared in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Monday, with China the main driver.

Travel body rejects compulsory COVID-19 shots, experts say herd immunity distant

The head of a global travel organisation on Monday opposed making COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for travellers in the fight against the pandemic, despite scepticism about reaching herd immunity this year.

IAEA chief says matter of weeks left to revive Iran nuclear diplomacy

Reviving Iran’s nuclear deal must happen within the coming weeks, U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday after Tehran resumed 20% uranium enrichment and its parliament threatened to curb access for U.N. inspectors in February.

