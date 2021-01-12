Colombia President Ivan Duque, Inventor of the Web Tim Berners-Lee and India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speak at day 2 of Reuters Next

Day 2 of Reuters Next featured a stellar line-up of panels and interviews with global leaders, including Colombian President Ivan Duque, Inventor of the World Wide Web Sir Tim Berners-Lee and Bain Co-Chair Stephen Pagliuca.

World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee speaks during an interview ahead of a speech at the Mozilla Festival 2018 in London

We’ll continue to hear from diverse leaders and influential thinkers this week, including WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger, World Bank President David Malpass and more.

Take a look below at news highlights from today’s forum:

International community must aid poor nations to secure vaccines: Colombia's Duque

The international community must help low-income countries overcome weak positions in bilateral negotiations to secure coronavirus vaccines if global herd immunity is to be achieved, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday.

Father of the Web Tim Berners-Lee prepares ‘do-over’

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist who was knighted for inventing the internet navigation system known as the World Wide Web, wants to re-make cyberspace once again.

India says trust with China 'profoundly disturbed', U.S. ties on upswing

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summer’s border clash which resulted in the first combat deaths in 45 years.

Online misinformation that led to Capitol siege is 'radicalization,' say researchers

Online misinformation that led to violent unrest at the Capitol last week has gone beyond false claims and has reached the point of “radicalization,” researchers told a Reuters Next panel on Tuesday.

To sign up or see the full schedule, click here. Follow the latest news coverage here and the live conversation at #ReutersNext.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal . Patadia @thomsonreuters.com