CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, ECB President Christine Lagarde and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani speak at day 3 of Reuters Next

Day 3 of Reuters Next saw a packed schedule of global leaders and thinkers spanning across technology platforms, politics, retail, finance, philanthropy and more. Some of the many notable speakers today included CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Unilever CEO Alan Jope, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker.

On the final day of Reuters Next tomorrow, you can expect to hear from Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, among many others.

Take a look below at news highlights from today’s forum:

YouTube removed hundreds of videos after U.S. election was certified, Pichai says

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, said on Wednesday that YouTube has removed hundreds of political videos since the United States certified the results of its election.

Trump, tech and TV have throttled press freedom, journalists say

U.S. President Donald Trump emboldened other leaders to quash press freedom, his message amplified by tech platforms and a mainstream media which did not know how to respond, three leading journalists and campaigners said. CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Maria Ressa, who heads a Philippine news website known for its scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, and Sonny Swe, CEO of Frontier Myanmar, told a Reuters Next panel that press freedom had deteriorated sharply.

ECB's Lagarde calls for regulating Bitcoin's "funny business"

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde called on Wednesday for global regulation of Bitcoin, saying the digital currency had been used for money laundering activities in some instances and that any loopholes needed to be closed.

WeWork CEO says company on track to be profitable by end of year

WeWork Chief Executive Sandeep Mathrani said Wednesday the co-working firm is “completely on track” to reach profitability by the fourth quarter of this year, and its office spaces in China have nearly bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

