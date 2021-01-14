Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speak on the final day of Reuters Next

The fourth and final day of Reuters Next featured a wide-ranging group of influential leaders and thinkers including Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, among many others.

Take a look below at news highlights from today’s forum:

Canada's Trudeau wants to serve for 'number of more years,' rules out vaccine passports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, giving a rare insight into his future plans, said he wanted to serve Canadians for a number of years to come, and shied away from saying who he thought should succeed him.

Airbnb CEO says travel never going back to the way it was before pandemic

Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky on Thursday predicted travel would permanently change due to the pandemic with people seeking out thousands of smaller cities and spending more time visiting friends and family.

Lululemon CEO on pandemic opportunities

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald spoke of the immediate challenges and opportunities the pandemic has posed for the Canadian exercise apparel brand, alongside its plans for a post-COVID world.

Decision on holding delayed Olympic Games 'could go either way', says Japan minister

The once-delayed Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead this summer as planned as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, a Japanese cabinet minister said on Thursday, saying the host needs to be ready for anything.

Campaigners to Biden: Environmental justice key to tackling climate change

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden must place environmental justice at the heart of his plans to tackle climate change by tailoring policies to address the global inequalities at the root of the crisis, guests in a Reuters Next panel said on Thursday.

Natura exec says Brazil not doing enough to stop illegal deforestation

Brazil’s government needs to do more to combat rising illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest that is damaging the country’s business reputation, said João Paulo Ferreira, Latin America CEO at cosmetics maker Natura & Co.

France's Le Maire: Trade detente is my priority for Biden administration

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving trade sanctions was his priority with the incoming U.S. administration in order to keep a trade war from adding to the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tata puts post-pandemic bet on digital, electronics and health

Tata Group plans to invest in digital, high-end electronics and healthcare in a post-pandemic world, the $100 billion conglomerate’s chairman said on Thursday.

