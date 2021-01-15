Inaugural Reuters Next summit draws 40,000 delegates and sets global agenda for Professionals

After the extraordinary upheavals of 2020, the first Reuters Next virtual leadership summit this week brought together 40,000 delegates to look ahead at opportunities for change and growth and set the global news agenda – generating essential insights for Professional audiences - over four days.

Reuters Next

The inaugural Reuters Next – which concluded Thursday – provided interviews, insights and ideas from more than 200 global leaders, on everything from the sustainable future, media and free speech, recovering growth, radical redesign and policy and progress.

With a total of 48 hours of programming, news from Reuters Next featured across more than 115 TV channels worldwide, generated headlines in hundreds of local, national, international news outlets around the world - including the New York Times, the Times of London, Sydney Morning Herald, Financial Times, AFP, Bloomberg, the Guardian, USA Today, Washington Post and Politico - and gained more than three billion social media impressions.

Highlights of Reuters Next include:

--Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is opposed to a vaccine passport for those who have received inoculations

--Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s statement that the social network had no plans to lift the ban on President Trump

--European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde called for global regulation of Bitcoin’s “funny business”

--BBC chief Tim Davie said journalists must be “activists for impartiality” in building trust in the media

--Dale Fisher, chair of the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network, warned that the WHO’s visit to China is unlikely to reach a conclusion on the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic

--Brian Deese, President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming director of the National Economic Council, said that the solving the climate crisis will be at the centre of the new administration’s job agenda

--Sir Tim Berners-Lee said he wants to re-make cyberspace all over again

--Colombia President Ivan Duque called for the international community to aid poor nations to secure COVID vaccines

--Google boss Sundar Pichai said YouTube removed hundreds of political videos after the US election was certified

--CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Maria Ressa and Sonny Swe said President Trump emboldening other leaders to quash press freedom

--WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said his company is on track to be profitable by the end of the year

--Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky predicted travel would not go back to the way it was before the pandemic

--French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that resolving trade sanctions was his priority for the forthcoming Biden administration

Josh London, Reuters Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Reuters Professional, said: “Reuters Next was a truly global thought leadership event, which brought together the most senior, inspiring and diverse range of voices. Drawing on the strength of our world-class newsroom, the conference delivered essential, agenda-setting news and insight for professionals across the week, as part of our commitment to make Reuters the essential destination for decision makers. I am thrilled with the response we have received globally and cannot wait to follow up with more exciting developments from Reuters Professional across the rest of 2021.”

On-demand access to all Reuters Next recorded sessions is available with a Professional Pass. And you can view recaps of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions on the Reuters Press Blog.

The summit followed the launch of Reuters Professional - a new, unified offer of global news coverage, commentary and industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.

Reuters Next was produced by Reuters Events and powered by Reuters award-winning newsroom. Reuters Events was created in October 2019 after Thomson Reuters acquired FC Business Intelligence. It delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.

