Reuters Plus brings together expert panel to discuss Threats vs Technology: Building Resilient Nations & Businesses

Reuters Plus, the branded content studio of Reuters - the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, is organising ‘Threats vs Technology : Building Resilient Nations & Businesses’ on February 27, 2019 from 9:00AM – 10:20 AM at Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore. This event is hosted by the Government of Japan.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report highlighted that extreme weather events and natural disasters are the primary risk to humanity. And, as increasing links between climate change and global warming emerge, so too does the scale of natural disasters – especially in Asia, that’s seen its fair share last year alone.

The high-level discussion will bring together a panel of experts including Dr. Ayesha Khanna, Co-Founder and CEO of ADDO AI, Ms. Lauren Sorkin, APAC MD of 100 Resilient Cities, Dr. Shunichi Koshimura, Professor at Tohoku University and Mr. Riki Kitagawa, Co-Founder and CEO of WOTA. The panel will be moderated by Melanie Ralph, Reuters Plus Correspondent.

This informative and forward-thinking panel of experts from Japan and Singapore dissects the very latest, innovative solutions available - and how they can help leaders and business decision-makers future-proof themselves in the face of these silent threats.

Munira Ibrahim, Reuters SVP for Sales and Content Solutions, said; “Security is at the heart of everything we do as businesses, and as nations – especially when it comes to the unpredictable challenges thrown at us by nature. For Asian governments and business communities alike – and across the world - now is the time to stay ahead of these threats, by leveraging the protective power of advanced technologies.”

The panel discussion will be followed by a presentation on ‘Hokkaido Now - From Recovery to Prosperity’ discussing Japan’s recent earthquake in Hokkaido & subsequent recovery.

