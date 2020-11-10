Introducing Reuters Professional: Global Intelligence Powering Smart Decisions

Professionals are defined by their decisions. Their choices can impact the lives and livelihoods of millions, so they need intelligence they can trust.

Josh London, Chief Marketing Officer, Reuters and Head of Reuters Professional

Take the example of a major news event, such as a hurricane hitting the US gulf coast. What starts as a weather story quickly expands and has broad implications on commodities, climate change, corporate responsibility, sparks regulatory and geopolitical discussions, and forces executives around the world to make tough choices.

In a world of change and disruption, professionals need fast, reliable and comprehensive information more than ever. They have to understand news stories from every angle. That is why we are launching Reuters Professional.

Reuters Professional is the definitive destination for global intelligence that powers smart decision-making. Led by Reuters award-winning newsroom, it is a unified offering that gives professionals global news coverage, agenda-setting financial commentary and industry-leading events, through essential services such as Reuters.com, the Reuters News app and Reuters Events.

We are reimagining these services as we transform our business:

-Digital: Reuters.com will be relaunched in early 2021 as an exciting new global destination with more expert curation and all the comprehensive, real-time news professionals need, alongside improved user experience and better functionality and design. We will continue to deliver fast, reliable news on mobile via the Reuters News app.

-Events: Reuters Events continues to create market-leading conferences around specialized industry verticals, while creating new, agenda-setting events such as Reuters Next - one of the biggest and most ambitious leadership summits in the world.

-OTT and Audio: Reuters reaches professionals wherever they are, with OTT platforms, including Reuters video news channels on Roku TV and Plex TV, and audio via Amazon to help answer customer questions on Alexa devices, and providing news content to Google News Assistant ‘Your News Update’ audio feature.

-Content Studio: Reuters Plus, our full-service content studio helps brands create unique thought leadership to meet the needs of decision makers across the world over formats that include video, sponsored events and interactive experiences.

Reuters Professional also helps premium brands reach the world’s foremost decision-makers, giving them access to more than 124 million professionals globally via Reuters.com, Reuters Plus and sponsorship of Reuters Events.

Reuters Professional is unique. Thanks to our strength across markets and geographies – with 2500 journalists across 200 locations - and the breadth and depth of our reporting, we are able to cover every element of a news story and its impact on people, businesses and markets. Our ability to deliver both business and general news across text, video, pictures and graphics, combined with a vast amount of exclusive content - created every day and delivered at industry-leading speed - generates unique, trusted and actionable insights.

Further, we’re leveraging our place within Thomson Reuters to increase the value of our professional news to serve even more industry leaders: we are already investing in and building out Reuters Legal news to complement Thomson Reuters Legal products, and will look at developing content for other professional sectors as we progress.

We are excited to be launching Reuters Professional and powering smart decisions through the resources of the world’s largest and most trusted news provider. You will hear more about how we’re developing and transforming our offer over the coming months. In the meantime, you can learn more about Reuters Professional here.

[Reuters PR blog post]

