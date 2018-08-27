Statement from Reuters on reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Aug 27

Reuters issued the following statement today after a Myanmar court postponed its verdict in the case against Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo until Monday, September 3, 2018.

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo arrive at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters statement

“We are disappointed not to have received the judge’s decision today. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have already spent more than eight months in prison based on allegations of a crime they did not commit. We look forward to receiving the verdict next week, when we very much hope that they will be acquitted and reunited with their families.”

