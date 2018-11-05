Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, on reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, November 5, 2018

White logo horizontal

Statement from Stephen J Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

“We filed an appeal today on behalf of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo because the trial court’s ruling was wrong. In condemning them as spies, it ignored compelling evidence of a police set-up, serious due process violations, and the prosecution’s failure to prove any of the key elements of the crime. Contrary to Myanmar law, it shifted the burden of proof from the prosecution to Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. Now is the time for Myanmar to uphold its stated dedication to rule of law, freedom of the press, and democracy by ordering the release of our colleagues, whether on appeal or by granting the families’ request for a pardon.”

