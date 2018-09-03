FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 4:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters, on reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Sep 3, 2018

2 Min Read

Reuters President and Editor-in-Chief, Stephen J. Adler, issued the following statement today after a Myanmar court delivered its verdict in the case against Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo;

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

“Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere. These two admirable reporters have already spent nearly nine months in prison on false charges designed to silence their reporting and intimidate the press. Without any evidence of wrongdoing and in the face of compelling evidence of a police set-up, today’s ruling condemns them to the continued loss of their freedom and condones the misconduct of security forces. This is a major step backward in Myanmar’s transition to democracy, cannot be squared with the rule of law or freedom of speech, and must be corrected by the Myanmar government as a matter of urgency. We will not wait while Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo suffer this injustice and will evaluate how to proceed in the coming days, including whether to seek relief in an international forum.”

