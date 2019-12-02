Rethinking Reuters TV

Reuters logo

We’ve learnt a lot since we first launched Reuters TV as a direct-to-consumer app in 2015. Our thinking about mobile video news has evolved. We’ve experimented, iterated and received a great deal of feedback. Video content has become even more important to consumers.

Now we’re taking the next step in our journey.

As of January 6, 2020, we will be consolidating Reuters direct-to-consumer video, text and pictures in one place. We want to create a simpler user experience in the Reuters News App - and the website Reuters.com.

As a result, we will no longer have a standalone Reuters TV app or website after this date. However, our Reuters TV content will be available in the Reuters News app for iOS and Android devices, and at Reuters.com.

Users can continue to access Reuters TV through Apple TV, Google Assistant and Amazon flash briefings for both video and audio as we make this transition. Eikon users will also continue to receive Reuters TV, and we will be migrating Roku users to a new video experience.

Video content is one of Reuters great strengths; we have dedicated video journalists in every corner of the globe and create almost 120,000 video stories every year. We want to bring this content to the widest possible audience. We know some users will miss the standalone Reuters TV app and site, but this move will showcase our world-class video news to the biggest audience and create a seamless, unified experience for consumers. (It does not affect our service to News Agency customers)

The next step for Reuters TV as a direct-to-consumer offer is a new home in the Reuters News app and Reuters.com. A single app and website providing trusted intelligence for decision makers.

