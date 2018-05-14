A global perspective on the royal wedding from the world's largest multimedia news agency

With just days until the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Reuters is gearing up to bring the event to audiences worldwide and offer a unique, global perspective of the big day.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Its team of expert journalists in and around Windsor Castle will be providing instant updates and text, graphics, pictures and video of events as they unfold, as well as in-depth articles which reveal the stories behind the wedding.

Reuters is mobilizing its international multimedia resources to report on the reaction to the wedding across the globe. Staff will capture the response of British expatriate communities in locations including Gibraltar and even The Falkland Islands - where photographer Marcos Brindicci will document the day as seen from almost 8000 miles away from the ceremony - alongside the reactions of audiences watching the spectacle around the world.

Reuters global capability is the key differentiator, according to Sue Brooks, Global Head of Product for Reuters News Agency. “We will have more content from the UK, but what distinguishes Reuters is our global reach. We’ll be getting the reaction from around the world – it’s our global coverage that really sets us apart.”

Reuters coverage of the Royal Wedding includes:

- 18 hours of live video a day from multiple locations in Windsor from May 17 to May 19.

- Live coverage of the full wedding ceremony from inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

- A live blog on Reuters.com updates through Reuters social media channels and a Reuters Backstory podcast after the event (www.reuters.com/backstory).

- Thousands of real-time pictures and fast video edits.

- Access to a rich archive collection spanning three centuries of Royals.

Explore our full coverage guide (here) to see what you can expect in the run up to the event, the wedding day itself and the aftermath.

Reuters news is read and seen by more than 1 billion people worldwide every day, including:

- Over 750 TV broadcasters in 115 countries.

- Over 1,000 newspaper clients, including 13 of the top 15 newspapers globally.

- 33 million unique monthly visitors to Reuters.com.

- 2 million active users of Reuters TV.

- Hundreds of thousands of professionals using Thomson Reuters premium products.

Media contact

pete dot biggs at thomsonreuters.com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]