Reuters expands program to combat misinformation with Facebook partnership in Singapore

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, today launched a media verification program in Asia through a new expanded partnership with Facebook’s Third-Party Fact-Checking Program in Singapore.

Reuters Fact-Check unit will now verify or debunk user-generated content for Facebook and Instagram in Singapore, focusing on English language posts. The expansion builds on Reuters existing programs to tackle social media misinformation in the U.S. and UK.

Hazel Baker, Head of UGC Newsgathering, Reuters explains, “The volume of misinformation relating to the COVID-19 crisis remains high all over the world. The Reuters Fact Check team is building upon its work in combatting misleading and false claims on social media by expanding its efforts to monitor Facebook content posted in Singapore.”

Anjali Kapoor, Facebook News Partnerships, APAC, said: “We’re committed to fighting the spread of misinformation on our platforms and expanding our fact-checking program in Singapore with Reuters.”

Earlier this year Reuters joined Facebook’s Fact-Checking Program to detect misleading user-generated photos, videos and headlines on social media for Facebook in the United States and United Kingdom, and now with its latest expansion to Singapore. Reuters continues to document its findings in a specially created blog.

