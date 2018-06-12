Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

“It has now been six months since Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested. They have been imprisoned for too long on false accusations. Their truthful and impartial reporting on an issue of incredible global importance has been recognized in Myanmar and all over the world. We look forward to the court’s ruling on whether to charge them in the coming weeks, as we remain hopeful that the court will fulfill Myanmar’s commitment to rule of law and dismiss this case.”
Media Contact:
mansi dot walia at thomsonreuters dot com
[Reuters PR Blog Post]