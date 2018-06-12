FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Reuters Staff

“It has now been six months since Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested. They have been imprisoned for too long on false accusations. Their truthful and impartial reporting on an issue of incredible global importance has been recognized in Myanmar and all over the world. We look forward to the court’s ruling on whether to charge them in the coming weeks, as we remain hopeful that the court will fulfill Myanmar’s commitment to rule of law and dismiss this case.”

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo arrives escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC1755968800

Media Contact:

mansi dot walia at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
