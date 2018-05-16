Reuters named a finalist for 11 Society of Publishers in Asia Awards

Reuters has been named a finalist for 11 Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards, which honor editorial excellence in both traditional and new media in Asia.

Reuters logo

Reuters coverage of Duterte’s war on drugs is a finalist for Excellence in Human Rights Reporting, Excellence in Information Graphics and Excellence in Investigative Reporting. The coverage also recently won a Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting.

Coverage of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar is a finalist for Excellence in Journalistic Innovation and the SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism.

Other finalists include:

—Excellence in Journalistic Innovation - Where tourism meets tanks

—Excellence in Arts & Culture Reporting - Uncovering North Korean food and art

—Excellence in Information Graphics - The fire and fury behind North Korea’s weapons

—Excellence in Reporting Breaking News - The Battle for Marawi

—Excellence in Photography - Along The Ganges

—The Scoop Award - How North Korea evades sanctions

The full list of 2018 SOPA Award finalists is available here .

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpener at thomsonreuters dot com