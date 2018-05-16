Reuters named a finalist for 11 Society of Publishers in Asia Awards

Reuters has been named a finalist for 11 Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards, which honor editorial excellence in both traditional and new media in Asia.
Reuters coverage of Duterte’s war on drugs is a finalist for Excellence in Human Rights Reporting, Excellence in Information Graphics and Excellence in Investigative Reporting. The coverage also recently won a Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting.
Coverage of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar is a finalist for Excellence in Journalistic Innovation and the SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism.
Other finalists include:
—Excellence in Journalistic Innovation - Where tourism meets tanks
—Excellence in Arts & Culture Reporting - Uncovering North Korean food and art
—Excellence in Information Graphics - The fire and fury behind North Korea’s weapons
—Excellence in Reporting Breaking News - The Battle for Marawi
—Excellence in Photography - Along The Ganges
—The Scoop Award - How North Korea evades sanctions
The full list of 2018 SOPA Award finalists is available here .
