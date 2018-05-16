FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
RPB
May 16, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Reuters named a finalist for 11 Society of Publishers in Asia Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters has been named a finalist for 11 Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards, which honor editorial excellence in both traditional and new media in Asia.  

Reuters logo

Reuters coverage of Duterte’s war on drugs is a finalist for Excellence in Human Rights Reporting, Excellence in Information Graphics and Excellence in Investigative Reporting. The coverage also recently won a Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting. 

Coverage of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar is a finalist for Excellence in Journalistic Innovation and the SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism. 

Other finalists include:

—Excellence in Journalistic Innovation - Where tourism meets tanks

—Excellence in Arts & Culture Reporting - Uncovering North Korean food and art

—Excellence in Information Graphics - The fire and fury behind North Korea’s weapons

—Excellence in Reporting Breaking News - The Battle for Marawi

—Excellence in Photography - Along The Ganges

—The Scoop Award - How North Korea evades sanctions 

The full list of 2018 SOPA Award finalists is available here .

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpener at thomsonreuters dot com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.