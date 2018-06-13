Reuters receives eight Society of Publishers in Asia Awards honors

On Wednesday, Reuters received eight recognitions at the Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards ceremony in Hong Kong – four Awards of Excellence and four Honorable Mentions. The SOPA Awards honor excellence in traditional and new media coverage of Asia.

Reuters staff at the 2018 Society of Publishers in Asia Awards.

Reuters coverage of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar won the SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism and the Excellence in Journalistic Innovation prize. Judges in the innovation category said that “Reuters deserve all the plaudits their journalists get for keeping on top of this story. Using an array of different visual formats, the storytelling is powerful and shocking.”

Coverage of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs won in the Excellence in Human Rights Reporting and Excellence in Information Graphics categories, and was a finalist for Excellence in Investigative Reporting. Judges called the coverage “excellent and dangerous reporting on one of the biggest human rights issues in Asia.”

Honorable mentions went to Reuters in the Excellence in Information Graphics, Excellence in Reporting Breaking News and the Scoop Award categories, for examinations of North Korea’s weapons, the battle for Marawi and how North Korea evades sanction, respectively.

[Reuters Press Blog]

