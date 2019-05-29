Reuters wins eight Society of Publishers in Asia Awards

Reuters has been named the winner of eight Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards, which honor editorial excellence in both traditional and new media in Asia. In addition, Reuters received four honorable mentions in the contest.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Oo and their colleagues were recognized as winners in the Public Service Journalism category, for their series of investigations on the mass expulsion of the Rohingya from Myanmar. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in the course of their reporting on a massacre of 10 Rohingya men and boys in Inn Din. They were sentenced to seven years in prison in September 2018, and spent 511 days in jail in Myanmar before being released on May 7, 2019.

Reuters journalists Jin Wu, Simon Scarr, Weiyi Cai and their colleagues were also winners in the Excellence in Journalistic Innovation category, for their work on exposing China’s military bases on man-made islands in the disputed South China Sea.

The full list of wins for Reuters include:

-SOPA Award for Public Service Journalism – Erasing the Rohingya here

-Excellence in Investigative Reporting – Guns, clicks and cement: Inside Myanmar’s hate machine here

-Excellence in Journalistic Innovation – Mining data from the sky here

-Excellence in Human Rights Reporting – Shattered Lives here

-Excellence in Explanatory Reporting – Fading Ichere

-Excellence in Information Graphics – Rohingya refugees at risk here

-Excellence in Reporting Breaking News – Malaysia topples Najib here

-Excellence in Photography – Devastation in Palu: No siren, no warning here

Reuters was also recognized with four honorable mentions in the following categories:

-Excellence in Explanatory Reporting – Tracking China’s Muslim Gulag here

-Excellence in Information Graphics – The Sanchi oil spill here

-Excellence in Reporting on the Environment - Asia’s undersea crisis here

-The Scoop Award – Exposing a Massacre here

The full list of 2019 SOPA Award winners is available here .

