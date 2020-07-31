Reuters leads coverage of British government imposing quarantine on visitors returning from Spain

People queue to enter the beach, after Catalonia's regional authorities and the city council announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona, Spain July 19, 2020. Picture taken July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce - RC2OXH92TK9O

One of the biggest Reuters stories this week here was the British government's sudden decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on the hundreds of thousands of UK tourists currently on vacation in Spain.

Hundreds of broadcasters and channels used Reuters coverage on the government’s order and the ensuing row, including clients in Denmark, Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and the UK.

Particular stand-out coverage included Britons stranded in Magaluf, Mallorca; a live signal of people checking in for the first London-bound flight the morning after the measure came into effect, as well as the first live official reaction by Spain’s foreign minister.

A large number of Reuters clients used additional coverage of Spain’s challenges in containing the spread of the virus, including mandatory masks and fines for drink-fuelled parties in Catalonia.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media Contact:

joel.ivory-harte@thomsonreuters.com