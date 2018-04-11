FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 5:22 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

“We are deeply disappointed with the court’s decision. We believe that there are solid grounds for the court to dismiss this matter and to release our journalists. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were reporting on issues in Myanmar in an independent and impartial way. They have not violated any laws in the course of their newsgathering and were simply doing their jobs. We will continue to do all we can to secure their release.”

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Media Contact:

tumshie dot smillie at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post}

