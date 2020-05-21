Storyful joins Reuters Connect as latest content partner in response to global demand for user-generated content on coronavirus pandemic and beyond

Storyful_1

Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, announced today that it is further expanding its user-generated content (UGC) offering to Reuters News Agency customers in EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific through a partnership with Storyful storyful.com/, the leading social media intelligence and news agency and a division of News Corp.

Appetite for UGC coverage has been growing steadily during the coronavirus outbreak because of its unique ability to offer a window into the lives of everyday people around the world. The Storyful partnership allows Reuters media customers to access UGC from every corner of the globe, bringing to life the stories and realities of people living through the pandemic.

In addition, Reuters News Agency customers will have access to Storyful breaking news and trending videos shot by the public around the world, adding a compelling dimension to Reuters third-party content offering.

Storyful adds to a growing list of third-party content partners available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect here allowing subscribers to find and utilise a wide variety of content from multiple sources on a single, easy-to-use platform.

Justine Flatley, senior manager of content partnerships, Reuters said, “Demand for user-generated content from Reuters customers is at an all-time high, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate headlines around the world. Storyful’s compelling content offers Reuters customers a host of new ways to tell engaging and powerful stories for their audiences around the world.”

Darren Davidson, Editor-in-Chief of Storyful, said: “Storyful’s editorial team works around the clock to verify user-generated content from all over the globe. Our collection of Covid-19 UGC is the largest in the world, dating back to the outbreak in China, cataloguing the chaos of hospital corridors and grocery aisles, and capturing the moments of levity in our living rooms and gardens. We’re proud to extend the reach of our social journalism through Reuters Connect to news organisations in EMEA, Latin America and APAC regions.”

