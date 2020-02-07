Reuters and Synthesia unveil AI prototype for automated video reports

Reuters and AI-focused synthetic media company Synthesia today unveiled a prototype for the world’s first automated presenter-led video sport report.

Reuters Synthesia Prototype

The system creates a fully-programmable ‘virtual’ presenter by combining video footage of a human presenter with AI technology.

The host - who looks and sounds exactly like the presenter reading a sports recap – then delivers match summaries using Reuters photography and reports to provide key action and commentary without any human scripting, editing or production.

The prototype builds on Reuters existing sports match video offering, which includes real-time photography from Premier League soccer matches with the ability to combine those with data feeds of game events. Reuters also uses this data and AI technology to automatically create match summary captioned videos for use in social media and public display.

The prototype is intended purely as a proof of concept, designed to show the potential for future real-time news and information services presented using these new kinds of AI based presentation systems.

All the data and information used in the match reporting comes from real-world examples.

Nick Cohen, global head of product, core news services, Reuters, said: “Reuters has long been at the forefront of exploring the potential of new technologies to deliver news and information. This kind of prototyping is helping us to understand how AI and synthetic media can be combined with our real-time feeds of photography and reporting to create whole new kinds of products and services.”

Victor Riparbelli, CEO and Co-founder, Synthesia, said: “We’re excited to partner with Reuters, one of the world’s most trusted news organisations, to demonstrate the potential of synthetic media technologies to deliver real-time, personalised news to consumers. AI-generated content will be a cornerstone of the media landscape in the coming decade and we are pleased to be at the forefront of developing new products and experience alongside industry leaders such as Reuters.”

