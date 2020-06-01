TASS News Agency joins Reuters Connect

Reuters today announced that TASS, the Russian news agency, has become a partner on its award-winning digital content marketplace, Reuters Connect here

TASS Russian News Agency

TASS tass.com/ is the largest Russian news agency and one of the largest news agencies worldwide.

The partnership with Reuters Connect brings media customers access to breaking news and exclusive video; videos on the Kremlin and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as well as feature videos and general news.

TASS joins a growing roster of 17 news agencies whose content is already available to clients on Reuters Connect – PA Media (UK), EFE (Spain), Imagine China, Aflo (Japan), Panoramic (France), Bildbryan (Scandinavia), ANI (India), ABACA PRESS (France), Bernama (Malaysia), AAP (Australia), Anadolu (Turkey), Belga News Agency (Belgium), DPA (Germany), Hans Lucas (France), Latin American News Agency (Argentina), Scanpix Baltics, SIPA (USA).

Combined with the output from Reuters world-class newsroom of around 2,500 journalists in 200 locations, Reuters Connect now offers more than 25 million news stories, videos and pictures in one place. It provides a full range of content - from breaking news to raw video and viral UGC - to clients including broadcasters, publishers, corporations and governments, who can choose from the content through Reuters Points.

Michael Friedenberg, Reuters President, said: “I’m delighted that TASS and Reuters are building upon our valued partnership by having TASS join Reuters Connect. Their addition shows our ongoing commitment to bring incremental value to Reuters Connect customers. Alongside the vast output of Reuters own world-class newsroom, we continue to provide customers content with unrivalled breadth and depth.”

Sergey Mikhailov, TASS CEO, said: “This is truly a significant event for us as well as for the entire Russian media market. Never before have any of Russia’s media outlets been presented on the Reuters Connect platform. However, now video reports from our country will be available to thousands of Reuters’ clients around the world. News from Russia today is playing an increasingly significant role in the global information agenda, so it is crucial that it is presented as objectively and reliably as possible. Selecting our agency as a partner highlights the reputation of TASS as a source of exceptionally verified news. We are extremely pleased that our cooperation with Reuters has reached a new stage of development.”

