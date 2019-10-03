Reuters Connect welcomes The Guardian

Reuters today announced The Guardian as the latest content partner to join its Reuters Connect here platform.

The Guardian

Reuters customers can now access original packaged video content from The Guardian, capturing analysis and commentary on highly topical themes.

This includes global video stories with a UK focus, including news explainers and deep-dive features on a variety of compelling subjects, as well as interviews by prominent high-profile reporters, such as Owen Jones.

The Guardian adds to a growing list of third-party content partners available to Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect, allowing subscribers to find and utilise a wide variety of content from multiple sources on a single, easy-to-use platform.

More than 15 million pieces of premium news content are now available in nine languages, spanning every multimedia format including video, text, pictures and graphics, with content from more than 50 providers including: Accuweather, BBC, CCTV, Jukin, National Geographic, Newsflare, PBS NewsHour, PA Media and USA Today.

Ross Paterson, Head of licensing, Guardian News & Media said: “The Guardian strives to tell meaningful and purposeful stories, uncover the facts and interrogate and explain ideas. We are pleased to bring some of the Guardian’s most engaging video journalism to Reuters Connect customers around the world.”

Justine Flatley, Senior Manager, Content Partnerships, Reuters News Agency, said: “Reuters partnership with The Guardian aims to satisfy an ever-increasing demand for real-life, human-interest news stories. Enabling Reuters Connect users and their customers to explore the stories behind the headlines, The Guardian video offers well-rounded, richly detailed explainer videos which take a different angle on the news of the day. I am thrilled to partner with the globally renowned publisher and bring its video journalism to a wider audience via Reuters Connect.”

