Reuters launches The Debrief, a new series that goes behind the headlines with Reuters journalists

Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests yesterday, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC22YG9O5SD0

This week, Reuters launched The Debrief, a new video series spotlighting Reuters journalists and taking audiences behind the headlines of the most important news stories around the globe. Editor-at-Large Alex Threlfall and other editorial leaders at Reuters will conduct conversations with journalists as they share their unfiltered views on their reporting, taking a deep dive into how they bring to light the world’s most pressing stories to audiences around the world.

From a divided America to an evolving Hong Kong, Reuters will unveil how our award-winning journalists prepare to get the stories, their strategy and their experiences on the ground.

The Debrief will be available on Reuters YouTube channel. The first episode goes inside the Minneapolis protests with Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photojournalist Carlos Barria, talking about his experience covering the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal . Patadia @ thomsonreuters.com