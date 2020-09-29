Reuters launches ‘The Great Reboot,’ a section dedicated to the future of the workplace

The Great Reboot

Reuters announced today the launch of a new editorial vertical on the transformation and reimagining of the workplace that is being accelerated around the world by COVID-19. ‘The Great Reboot’ will provide essential news and insights on the future of the workplace to corporate leaders and professionals, including a rich mix of news stories, visual features, exclusive video interviews with business leaders and creative thinkers, deep dives into corporate strategies, lessons learned, as well as a weekly data feature and newsletter.

The coronavirus has triggered a tectonic shift around the world, accelerating the arrival of the future workplace and forcing business and political leaders to reinvent strategies on the fly. What were once “future” work trends—virtual teamwork, the recalibration of work-life balance and the redesign of everything from factory floors to commuter transport—have hurtled into the present. ‘The Great Reboot’ is a crucial resource to corporate leaders, investors and professionals, helping them to understand how the world is being reimagined and the ramifications for people, companies and society.

“We’ll all be facing tough choices on how to move forward after the pandemic,” said Stephen J. Adler, Reuters editor-in-chief. “That’s why I’m so excited that Reuters is unveiling ‘The Great Reboot,’ which will powerfully advance our mission of helping customers make better, fact-based decisions on critical issues in their professional and personal lives.”

‘The Great Reboot’ is a dedicated section on Reuters.com which will include:

--Top stories, graphics, columns and video

--A weekly newsletter for subscribers

--Expert Corner video series

--Live-streamed Newsmakers interviews

--Social-friendly video features for Twitter & YouTube

For more on ‘The Great Reboot,’ visit reut.rs/36tTzzl .