Reuters leads coverage of U.S. crackdown on TikTok

Over the last few weeks, Reuters has led coverage of the U.S. government’s crackdown on TikTok, the Chinese-owned popular short-video app, through a series of exclusives and extensive deep dive reports. Leveraging its 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world, Reuters has been first with key developments, explaining the implications for consumers, TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance and relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The TikTok logo is seen on a screen over Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RC2REF9J1OXI

Among the exclusives and scoops, Reuters revealed:

-U.S. opens national security investigation into TikTok

-China's ByteDance moves to ringfence its TikTok app amid U.S. probe

-TikTok owner ByteDance moves to shift power out of China

-Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, gears up for the global stage

-TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

-India asks court to stymie potential challenge to Chinese app ban

-U.S. probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy

-TikTok's U.S. users prepare for life without the video app

-ByteDance investors value TikTok at $50 billion in takeover bid

-TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal

-Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal

-Microsoft faces complex technical challenges in TikTok carveout

-U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores, advertisers

Follow all the latest news from Reuters on TikTok here.

[Reuters PR blog post]

Media contact:

Deepal . Patadia @tr.com